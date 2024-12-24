Hurricane season

Rapid intensification became the buzz word during the 2024 hurricane season. So what is it?

Hurricane Milton experienced this when it went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in about 24 hours.

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

2024 will officially be Earth’s hottest year on record after beating out 2023 and 2016. And as we heat up the planet, we heat up the ocean, which makes hurricanes more dangerous because ocean heat is the main source of fuel for tropical systems.

Climate Central has concluded that the scorching temperatures in the Gulf Of Mexico on Oct. 7 were at least 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change when Milton was exploding, thus adding on 23 mph to the wind speed.

This same analysis concluded that climate change added 16 mph to Helene’s winds and 18 mph to Beryl’s winds. But it isn’t just the peak winds getting stronger, but how quickly we get to those peak winds, something we call rapid intensification.

Climate Central also looked at how billion-dollar disasters are becoming more frequent (there were 24 this year), and the time in between billion-dollar disasters is collapsing (averaging under 20 days).

This puts incredible stress on FEMA, line workers and insurance companies as multiple recoveries are happening at the same time.

