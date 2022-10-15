Muggy, Sticky Saturday as Scattered Showers Expected Across South Florida

Saturday is supposed to be the start of the dry season, but that is not the case for South Florida.

Showers were scattered around the area overnight and there is still a chance for some of the cloudy conditions to ring out an isolated shower or two this morning.

A cold front keeps things active this afternoon as the temperatures reach into the low to mid-80s with a passing shower or two.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This cold front is weak in the sense of dropping temperatures and humidity, but we do see improving conditions by tomorrow.

By Sunday, slightly drier air starts working in so the chance for rain backs off. Although, a stray afternoon shower is still possible.

Mostly rain-free conditions are expected Sunday, and highs reach back into the mid and upper 80s.

Next week, a stronger front will bring in much more comfortable conditions and we’ll get a bit more of the fall feel by late week.