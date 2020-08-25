Rain Chances Drop Tuesday in South Florida With Laura Moving Away

South Florida will see a drop in rain chances Tuesday across the area after Tropical Storm Laura's movement further west into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings have been dropped for the lower Keys, although it will still be breezy across our region. Look for winds gusting to 30 miles per hour across much of the region with an occasional gust close to 40 mph.

Don't expect much rain (20% at its highest) as highs push the low 90s. Marine conditions will be rough, so try to avoid boating and beaching again.

Winds will calm down even more Wednesday and beyond with rain chances slowly rising this week. Even still, we aren't calling for a washout as rain chances will bounce around the 30-40% range.

Look for rain chances to increase to about 50% this weekend. Your mornings should be dry with the best chance of rain hitting each afternoon. Highs will range from about 90-92 all week and weekend.