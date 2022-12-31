Warm, Foggy Morning Saturday as South Florida Prepares to Ring in New Year

Dense fog advisories are in place for western Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 9 am Saturday with the possibility of visibility being reduced to a 1/4 mile or less.

The western suburbs can expect pockets of fog to lift as the sun comes up and temperatures begin to warm up for the day.

Temperatures begin in the low 70s and muggy Saturday. There are mostly clear skies and calm winds which is what is allowing that fog to develop.

For New Year’s Eve today, temperatures will get close to record-setting in Miami.

We’re forecasting 83 degrees and the record stands at 84. The record in Fort Lauderdale is 86 degrees.

Tonight, more patchy fog is likely inland and lows will fall back to the low 70s.

For any of the events ongoing through the evening, it’ll be warm and muggy. Expect temperatures around 75 degrees but could still feel a few degrees warmer even after the sun sets.

New Year’s Day is expected to be the same -- hot and humid with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures are above average but the chance for rain is low.

Mostly sunny skies and a light wind are expected through the holiday weekend.