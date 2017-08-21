1 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Davie Crash

A trio of crashes, including two that were fatal, happened in South Florida on the first day students went back to school.

3 Bad Crashes in South Florida on First Day Back to School

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a fiery head-on crash in Davie Monday.

The crash happened near the 3000 block of Nob Hill Road, Davie Police said.

One person was killed at the scene and another was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.

Police haven't released the victims' names or said what may have caused the crash.

The crash had Nob Hill Road closed in both directions for hours before it opened back up Monday night.