Woman dies 2 years after she was paralyzed in 2022 Mother's Day shooting in Broward

A woman who was left paralyzed in a 2022 Mother's Day shooting in Broward has died almost two years to the day of the incident.

Dru’Niyyia Griffin died on Tuesday after two years of fighting for her life in long-term care, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022, in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the then 20-year-old Griffin suffering from several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Accord.

Broward Sheriff's Office Dru’Niyyia Griffin

A second victim, a man, arrived at the hospital a short time later and was treated and released.

Officials said Griffin and the man were sitting in her parked car outside the house of someone they were visiting when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots.

Video released by BSO showed a barrage of bullets coming from the other vehicle, believed to be a dark SUV.

The case has been turned over to homicide detectives, who are still searching for the shooter and are asking for the public's help in solving the killing.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case and anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.