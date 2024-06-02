Meet the 7 Florida women on Forbes' ‘Richest Self-Made Women' list

Florida is well-represented on Forbes' latest list of the "Richest Self-Made Women" released this past week.

A total of seven women from the Sunshine State made the list that ranks 100 of the country's most successful women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers.

Florida's top-ranked woman and No. 20 on the list is Safra Catz, of Fort Lauderdale, with a net worth of $1.9 billion.

Catz, 62, is the CEO of computer technology company Oracle, which she joined in 1999.

According to Forbes, Catz, who was born in Israel, earned a law degree at the University of Pennsylvania and worked on Wall Street for 14 years covering the software industry.

At No. 27 on the list is Neerja Sethi, of Fisher Island, with a net worth of $1 billion.

Sethi, 69, cofounded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan, with an initial investment of $2,000. It was bought for $3.4 billion in 2018 and Sethi got an estimated $510 million for her stake.

No. 42 on the list is Martine Rothblatt of Satellite Beach, with a net worth of $820 million.

Rothblatt, 69, cofounded Sirius Satellite Radio in 1990 and later founded United Therapeutics after her daughter was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The company sells five FDA-approved drugs to help people with the disease and is experimenting with pig cloning and genetic modification to create lung transplants the human body doesn't reject.

At No. 58 is Judy Sheindlin, also known as TV's "Judge Judy," who lives in Naples and has a net worth of $560 million.

Sheindlin earned $47 million per year, pretax, from hosting the once top-rated daytime show and was the highest paid TV host in 2018, after selling the rights to her 5,200-episode library, plus future episodes, to CBS the previous year for some $100 million.

She quit the daytime court show in 2020 but has a new show called "Judy Justice" on Amazon's Freevee.

No. 64 on the list is Lucy Guo, of Miami, with a $500 million net worth.

Guo, 29, founded and runs Passes, a platform for creators to share advice and more. She cofounded artificial intelligence company Scale AI but left in 2018.

Coming in at No. 87 on the list is Doreen Granpeesheh, of Marco Island, with a net worth of $390 million.

Granpeesheh, 61, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders, an autism treatment firm, in 1990.

She was CEO and majority owner of the company until 2018, when she sold it to Blackstone in a deal that valued it at $600 million. The company later filed for bankruptcy protection and Granpeesheh repurchased it for $50 million.

The last Florida woman on the list, at No. 97, is tennis superstar Serena Williams, who lives in Jupiter and has a net worth of $340 million.

Williams earned nearly $95 million in prize money during her career before retiring in 2022, but still has endorsement deals with over a dozen brands.

In addition to running her venture capital firm and her multimedia company, Williams also owns a small stake in the Miami Dolphins