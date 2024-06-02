3 men hospitalized, 3 suspects detained after Fort Lauderdale shooting

Three men were hospitalized and three suspects were detained after a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 22nd Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police said the three victims were taken to Broward Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and were expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehcile that was later found in Lauderhill. Three suspects were detained and two guns were found in the car, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.