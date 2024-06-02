Fort Lauderdale

3 men hospitalized, 3 suspects detained after Fort Lauderdale shooting

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 22nd Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said

By NBC6

Three men were hospitalized and three suspects were detained after a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 22nd Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police said the three victims were taken to Broward Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and were expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehcile that was later found in Lauderhill. Three suspects were detained and two guns were found in the car, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

