Group of Migrants Found in Boat Off Dania Beach

Authorities responded after a group of migrants were found in a boat off Dania Beach Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the group of a dozen or more people were found on the small vessel about two miles from shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, and Homeland Security also responded to the scene.

Coast Guard officials said it's unknown what country they are from but they are expected to be repatriated.

No other information was immediately known.

