Officials say three teens were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Miami.

Three teens were hospitalized after they were involved in a rollover crash in Miami Friday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Northwest 15th Avenue and 35th Street, officials said.

The teens, all under age 16, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit with serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.