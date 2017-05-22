Malachi Love-Robinson, the alleged fake teen doctor, has been arrested again. (Published Monday, Aug. 29, 2016)

The so-called teen fake doctor was sentenced to jail Monday for illegally trying to buy a luxury car.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, who made headlines, as a teenager, after he was caught practicing medicine without a license in Palm Beach County, was sentenced to one year in jail, according to the Stafford County Clerk's Office.

Love-Robinson of West Palm Beach was arrested in September after investigators in Virginia said he lied in an effort to obtain credit while trying to purchase a new Jaguar. He pleaded guilty instead of facing trial.

At the time of his arrest in Virginia, Love-Robinson was out on bond and still faces charges for the Palm Beach County case.