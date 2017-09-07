AirBnB Offering Free Housing to Irma Evacuees Across Florida

Residents evacuating South Florida are battling traffic and long lines at the gas pumps.

AirBnB activated its disaster response program ahead of monster Hurricane Irma, waiving service fees for those affected by the category 5 storm.

The disaster response program map was expanded Thursday to include all of Northwest Florida and Tallahassee.

Evacuation orders in Florida spanned from the Keys to Jacksonville, prompting tens of thousands of people to seek refuge farther north.

As of early Friday morning, all of the free housing was booked, according to the vacation rental service's website. AirBnB said hosts may be opening their homes soon and advised users to check back.

AirBnB hosts opened their homes to evacuees and emergency relief workers in the following counties: Bay County, Escambia County, Leon County, Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County, Walton County, Holmes County, Washington County, Calhoun County, Franklin County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Gadsden County, Gulf County, Wakulla County, Madison County, Jefferson County and Taylor County.