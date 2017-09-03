Amber Alert Issued for Missing Central Florida Girl

An Amber alert has been issued for Makayla Fischer, 11, who was last seen in Apopka, FL.

According to police, she was last seen on Sunday, near the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka, which is near Orlando.

She was last seen wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown. Makalya has maroon braids.

Makalya may be in the company of Darrell Mills, 50, who was last seen wearing tan shorts.

If you have any information on where this child might be, you’re urged to call police.