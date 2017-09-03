Che Guevara Banner Removed from Miami Int'l Airport - NBC 6 South Florida
Che Guevara Banner Removed from Miami Int'l Airport

By Brandon Lopez

    A poster of Che Guevara at Miami International Airport sparked some controversy.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Infamous revolutionary Che Guevara made a brief cameo at Miami International Airport, stirring up some controversy.

    “El Che” was included in an exhibit, sponsored by the Irish Embassy, showing off people of Irish decent that made an impact on Latin America.

    According to a statement from Miami International Airport, the banner was installed accidentally by a contractor hired by the Consulate General’s office.

    Once the Miami-Dade Aviation Department was made aware of the banner, they had it removed.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

