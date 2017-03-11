City of Miami Police Officer Arrested | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

City of Miami Police Officer Arrested

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File

    The City of Miami Police Department arrested one of their own officers Saturday.

    City of Miami Deputy Chief of Police Luis Cabrera confirmed the arrest on Saturday. Cabrera is scheduled to announce and provide details about the arrest at 6 p.m.

    This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices