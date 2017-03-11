City of Miami Police Officer Arrested

The City of Miami Police Department arrested one of their own officers Saturday.

City of Miami Deputy Chief of Police Luis Cabrera confirmed the arrest on Saturday. Cabrera is scheduled to announce and provide details about the arrest at 6 p.m.

It is disheartening when one of our own betrays the oath they took. Along with FDLE we have arrested one of our officers. Statement at 6PM pic.twitter.com/PX6HZv29Os — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 11, 2017

