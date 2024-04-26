Florida boat theft suspect arrested after dressing as woman to try to evade deputies

A suspect in the theft of a boat was arrested after authorities in Florida said he dressed as a woman to try to evade deputies.

Deputies in Glades County had been investigating the boat theft when it was recovered in Lakeport Wednesday, sheriff's Office officials said.

During the investigation, deputies identified a suspect in the theft, 33-year-old Joshua Kolotka, and started canvassing the area for him.

While they were searching, the deputies watched as Kolotka exited a home dressed as a woman to try to disguise himself, officials said.

He was quickly taken into custody and arrested on two warrants, along with charges for the theft of the boat and the theft of a John Deere Gator, officials said.

A photo released by the sheriff's office showed Kolotka wearing a wig and sunglasses, along with a dress and a cardigan.

Glades County Sheriff's Office Joshua Kolotka in his disguise, left, and mug shot, right.

Officials said numerous other items that were also possibly stolen were found at the scene, and investigators are trying to identify stolen items from other theft cases.