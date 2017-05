A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon after flames from a construction fire spread in Southwest Miami-Dade.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon after flames from a construction fire spread in West Miami-Dade.

Equipment from a construction site somehow caught fire and the flames moved on to the grass, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened on Southwest 8th Street and 177th Avenue.

There are gas tanks on the property which prompted fire crews to wear explosive gear.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.