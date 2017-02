More than 30,000 Disney themed toy wands are being recalled.

The recall involves light-spinner wands with either Mickey or Minnie Mouse at the top.

The top component can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod which could injure young children. The wands were sold exclusively at Disney on Ice events and Disney Live shows last October and November.

Consumers should take the wands away from children and contact Feld Entertainment to receive a full refund.