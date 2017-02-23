Dog Accidentally Shot Woman, Boyfriend Tells Police

Diesel the dog did it.

That's the claim a 25-year-old Jacksonville man made after his girlfriend was shot in the leg while she was sleeping.

Brian Murphy's girlfriend, Summer Miracle, was taken to the hospital late Tuesday with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy told police he was sleeping next to Miracle when his dog Diesel woke him up. He went outside with the dog and then came back into the home.

According to an incident report, Murphy said it was really dark inside the home and could not see anything. That's when he said he saw a flash and heard a bang.

Murphy said he believes Diesel jumped on the nightstand where his gun was sitting and it went off, shooting Miracle.

The boyfriend called 911 and got a towel to put on Miracle's leg, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The girlfriend told police she was sleeping and was not sure how she got shot.

No charges were filed.