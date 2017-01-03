Miami Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor (99) watches from the sideline in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame named Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor Tuesday as one of its 15 finalists for the class of 2017.

In his first year of eligibility, Taylor made the elite list which was cut down from 26 semifinalists.

Taylor released a statement reacting to the honor:

"I am a firm believer that, with any type of award or recognition, you leave your body of work out on the field and let the chips fall where they may, which is why I’ve kind of kept an arm’s length distance throughout this entire process. It’s been fun to watch from afar with my kids, appreciate the incredibly accomplished list of players and coaches who I’m honored to be included amongst, and share stories about the guys who I played with and against. With all of that being said, finding out today that I’ve been named a finalist is truly humbling."

Video Florida Reporter Captures Battle Between Python and Gator

The group of 15 will be trimmed to no more than five finalists during voting in February. Taylor was among three first-timers, running back LaDainia Tomlinson and safety Brian Dawkins.

The defensive end spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2011.

The Miami Dolphins congratulated Taylor on his nomination via Twitter.