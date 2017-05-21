Drunk Driver Crashes Into Drunk Driving Awareness Patrol Car | NBC 6 South Florida
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Drunk Driving Awareness Patrol Car

By Brandon Lopez

      A man in Citrus County was arrested for DUI after he allegedly crashed his car into the sheriff department’s new drunk-driving awareness vehicle.

      The incident happened Saturday night at about 10 p.m. According to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office, Paul Wilkins, 63, drove into a traffic control point in Citrus County, which is about an hour and a half outside of Tampa. Police said he drove through cones, hit a detective’s car, and pushed it about 30 feet into the department’s brand new “don’t drink and drive” patrol car. Both cars were parked, with red and blue lights flashing.

      Wilkins told police he did not see the cars or the lights. He was eventually arrested for DUI.

      No one was injured. Coincidentally, he was taken to jail in the new “don’t drink and drive” patrol car. Talk about irony! 

