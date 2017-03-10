'El Clasico' Rivalry Match Coming to Miami

This summer, two of the biggest rivals in all of sports will meet in South Florida for a rare showdown outside of Europe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in a preseason match July 29th inside Hard Rock Stadium. A Friday press conference on Miami Beach will announce the game and events surrounding it.

The game is another big time event promised by the owner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Stephen Ross, when announcing massive improvements to the stadium over the last two years – which includes the NFL’s Super Bowl after the 2019 season.

Organizers for this game between the two La Liga powers have promised a similar experience for this game, with concerts and festivities leading up to the Saturday night match.

Soccer Rivals Coming to South Florida This Summer

The rivals meet each season several times in what is dubbed ‘El Clasico’, with Barcelona holding a slight 109-97 edge over their rivals with 59 draws in their 265 total meetings.