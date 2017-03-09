Florida Leading Nation in Motorcycle Crash Fatalities: Study | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Florida Leading Nation in Motorcycle Crash Fatalities: Study

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC6.com
    A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger injured when their bike collided with a car in Miami Sunday, authorities said.

    Recently released statistics show Florida leading the nation in something rather dubious – the number of motorcycle crash deaths nationally.

    The latest numbers released from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2015 show there were a total of just over 9,000 injuries from crashes in the state – 606 of those proving to be fatal. That number is an increase of 30 percent from the year before.

    South Florida was among the leaders in the state in fatalities – with Miami-Dade County coming out on top with 67 deaths. Broward was third with 42 while Palm Beach finished with 34.

    The study says that 47 percent of riders in Florida wear helmets despite 83 percent claiming they do. 15 percent of motorcyclists do not have insurance with the average hospital cost for an accident being over $83,600.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices