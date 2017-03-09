Florida Leading Nation in Motorcycle Crash Fatalities: Study

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger injured when their bike collided with a car in Miami Sunday, authorities said.

Recently released statistics show Florida leading the nation in something rather dubious – the number of motorcycle crash deaths nationally.

The latest numbers released from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2015 show there were a total of just over 9,000 injuries from crashes in the state – 606 of those proving to be fatal. That number is an increase of 30 percent from the year before.

South Florida was among the leaders in the state in fatalities – with Miami-Dade County coming out on top with 67 deaths. Broward was third with 42 while Palm Beach finished with 34.

The study says that 47 percent of riders in Florida wear helmets despite 83 percent claiming they do. 15 percent of motorcyclists do not have insurance with the average hospital cost for an accident being over $83,600.