A funnel cloud was spotted off the Fort Lauderdale Beach Saturday evening. Credit: @GabrielBen

A funnel cloud formed off Fort Lauderdale Beach Saturday evening as Hurricane Irma's outer bands pummeled the South Florida coast.

Gabriel Benedik sent NBC 6 cellphone video of the funnel cloud as it moved from the shore over to land.

A tornado touched down in Oakland Park just before 7 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The tornadic activity was detected from Fort Lauderdale Beach moving west toward Tamarac and Sunrise.





