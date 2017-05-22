Groups Rallying for Haitian TPS Extension in Little Haiti

Dozens of people are taking to the streets, asking the government to extend this special immigration rule for Haitians-- which is slated to expire on July 22.

Activists are writing letters to government and local leaders, putting on rallies and demonstrations all in an attempt to point out why they believe Temporary Protected Status for Haitians should be renewed.

Demonstrators outside of the citizenship offices say the 2010 earthquake in Haiti still affects the nation's stability and are hoping the United States government will let them stay.

The at least 50,000 Haitians living in the United States under TPS are awaiting the decision of whether or not they'll be deported.

"Many homes will be left if these people are deported, children will be left without parents, bank accounts will be left behind," Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas said. "So it doesn't only impact the Haitian people who are on protected status, but our community."

Haitians living across South Florida will meet with community leaders in Little Haiti Monday morning to share their stories and how they feel about possible deportation if TPS expires.