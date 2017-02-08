Heat Stretch Win Streak to 12

The Miami Heat remained the NBA's hottest team with their 12th straight victory on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a final score of 106-88 to extend the streak, which is the longest in the Eastern Conference this season. The Golden State Warriors of the Western Conference also won 12 games in a row earlier this season.

This improbable run for Miami has given it a legitimate chance at playing some postseason basketball. The Heat have improved their record to a respectable 23-30. Miami is within striking distance of multiple playoff spots, and has made the second half of the season interesting. Before the streak, it appeared that the Heat would only have draft position to play for.

With Dion Waiters battling an ankle injury, the Heat were forced to go with Wayne Ellington in their starting lineup. Waiters has been one of Miami's most dependable players during the streak, and his absence was noticeable in terms of team depth. Ellington did well however with a final line for the evening consisting of 17 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Hassan Whiteside was his usual productive self with another double-double in the win. Whiteside was good for 23 points and 16 rebounds, and also added a block to his season totals. The center has the third-most blocks in the East overall, but the second-most per game.

The Heat will try to continue their winning ways when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.