Hollywood City Attorney Arrested Sunday on DUI Charges

The top attorney for the city of Hollywood found himself behind bars Sunday after allegedly driving under the influence.

Jeffrey Sheffel was arrested and charged with several counts, including DUI and damage to property of another person. He was released on $1,500 bond, telling NBC 6 that he was sleep deprived at the time of his arrest and not drunk.

The 57-year-old Sheffel has been the city attorney for the city close to nine years. Before that, the Broward County native and University of Miami Law School graduate spent two years as the deputy city attorney for the city of Boca Raton.