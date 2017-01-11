Ivanka Trump has announced a plan to take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and her fashion brand to join her family in the Capitol.

"I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company," Trump announced in a post to her Facebook followers.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped her husband, Jared Kushner, to serve in his administration as Senior Advisor to the President earlier this week.

When her father takes control of the Oval Office, Ivanka plans to take the time to settle her three young children into their new home and schools.

Ivanka named Abigail Klem as president to lead her apparel and accessories brand, while her brother will oversee operations at The Trump Organization.