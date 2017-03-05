LeBron Watches as Heat Dominate Cavaliers

LeBron James was a spectator for the Miami Heat's 120-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

James was rested by his coach, after logging extra minutes in Friday's contest. The Cavaliers also benched Kyrie Irving for this one, and trotted out a preseason type lineup. Miami took advantage of the situation, and coasted to an easy win against the defending NBA champions. Miami has also now won 12 straight home games against Cleveland.

The Heat improved to 29-34 with the win, and also are now two games over .500 when playing at American Airlines Arena. Miami struggled mightily earlier this season in home games, but has been one of the best teams in the NBA for the past month.

Hassan Whiteside posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the easy win. Whiteside also added another block to his season totals.

Goran Dragic led Miami's roster with his 23 points, and he also contributed five assists. Dragic had a rough shooting night in Miami's last game, but looked much better in this one. Dragic was especially sharp from behind the three-point line, with his 4-5 day.

As has been the case for much of the season, Tyler Johnson was key off Miami's bench with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. Johnson consistently produces numbers that rival many starting players, and does it as a reserve.

Miami and Cleveland will be right back at it on Tuesday, with James and Irving both expected to play. That game will be held at Quicken Loans Arena, and could be an extremely challenging one for the Heat.