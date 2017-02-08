Man Arrested in Killing of Boynton Beach Liquor Store Owner

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2015 shooting of a Boynton Beach liquor store owner who was killed just hours before he was set to retire.

Eric Colbert, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm in the Nov. 22, 2015 shooting of 79-year-old Ali Arezoumandifar, Boynton Beach Police said Wednesday.

Colbert remained behind bars without bond, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Arezoumandifar, of Jupiter, had just sold the Liquor Market on S. Congress Avenue and was working his final shift at the store when he was shot and killed during a robbery.

Colbert, of Pompano Beach, was arrested back in November on an unrelated warrant. In an interview with detectives in December, Colbert admitted to being involved in the robbery but said another person shot Arezoumandifar, WPTV reported.

"Since day one, our detectives have put their hearts and souls into bringing justice to Ali's family. We remain committed to doing so," police officials said in a statement.