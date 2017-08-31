A Margate Police school resource officer has been reassigned as an investigation continues following allegations he mishandled two situations involving student discipline.

Vonley Williams, a 15 year veteran of the department who had been assigned to Atlantic West Elementary School since 2014, has been moved to the department’s patrol division until the case – stemming from a complaint registered in February of this year – until the case is completed.

An initial investigation that concluded earlier this month revealed that Williams violated several department policies, including use of force protocols. While the department’s release did not specify the case involved, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that Williams allegedly flung the child over his shoulder and dragged them down the hall by their collar in separate incidents.

A review of the case by the State Attorney’s Office determined that criminal charges would not be brought.