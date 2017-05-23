Marlins Bring Baseball's Lowest Win Total Into Oakland

The Miami Marlins will begin a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Miami enters with a dismal 15-28 record and with losses in eight of the last ten games. The win total is the smallest in baseball and Miami is only a percentage point away from having the worst overall record. The Marlins have dealt with numerous injuries, as well as sloppy play on a nightly basis. After one of the worst homestands in recent history, Miami is off to a 1-3 start on the current road trip.

Oakland and Miami rarely face one another and neither team is contending at this point. The Athletics are 20-24 and already 9.5 games out of the divisional race. Oakland works with a relatively low payroll, but often wins in spite of it. The Athletics are having trouble keeping up in a competitive American League West so far this season.

Jose Urena will get the ball for Miami in the series opener and will be opposed by Jesse Hahn. Both starters only have one this season, but Urena only recently joined the rotation. The right-hander has looked solid as a starter and has a chance to build on that in a favorable matchup.

Edinson Volquez will bring his 0-6 record into Wednesday's series finale and Oakland will counter with Sonny Gray. This looks like a lopsided game on paper, with the Athletics having the edge. Gray can be dominant at times and could feast on Miami's strikeout-happy lineup.

The Marlins will get an extra bat in the two games, with the designated hitter in play. Without a true DH on the team, this is a factor that favors Miami's A.L. opponents usually. Ichiro Suzuki could see some at-bats in the pair of games and Tyler Moore is also an option for more playing time.

Tuesday's game is set to begin at 10:05 p.m.