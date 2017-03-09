Marlins Tie Nationals in West Palm Beach

After a rare day off, the Miami Marlins resumed their spring schedule with a 2-2 tie with the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Miami was off on Wednesday, and it was the first off-day the team has had thus far. Even though no game was scheduled on Wednesday, some players did still get some training and work in anyway. The Marlins will only have three more days off before the regular season gets underway.

Miami looked like it was headed towards a victory, but a pair of runs late changed the story. Up by two in the sixth inning, Marlins relievers Stephen Fife and Justin Nicolino each allowed a run. Neither player is expected to make the team, and Nicolino has struggled mightily in the Grapefruit League. The 25-year old now owns a 12.46 E.R.A thus far.

With Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich in Fort Myers with Team USA, Miami was able to give another start to Destin Hood. The outfielder made the most of the opportunity with a 1-2 day. Hood also scored a run, and his hit was a double. Hood will likely open the year in AAA, but his .300 average may open some eyes.

Ramon Cabrera and Adeiny Hechavarria each had a run batted in during this one. Hechavarria is now up to 4 RBI in the spring, and is hitting a solid .316.

On the mound, Miami had a very productive day. The Nationals only managed three hits in the entire game, and those all came off the bullpen. Dillon Peters continued to make a name for himself with three scoreless innings. The 24-year old did not allow a hit, and has a perfect 0.00 E.R.A in the spring.

The Minnesota Twins will visit the Marlins in Jupiter on Friday at 1:05 p.m.