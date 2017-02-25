Marlins Top Cardinals in Exhibition Opener

The Miami Marlins got their exhibition schedule off to a winning start with a 8-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The Marlins looked good offensively with a pair of home runs from the starting lineup. Christian Yelich blasted a two-run home run, and Justin Bour followed two batters later with a homer of his own. Yelich also walked in his other at-bat in the contest. Roster hopeful Tyler Moore hit a home run off the bench as well later in the game.

Things did not start out so well for Miami, as Edinson Volquez struggled with his command. The new Marlin ended up walking one and allowed a run in his only inning of work. Due to the high pitch count, Volquez was lifted after the first instead of going two frames.

Next on the mound for Miami was Tom Koehler, and he looked good in his first appearance. Koehler went one perfect inning with a strikeout. St. Louis would plate two runs off Dustin McGowan, and also added a pair with Nick Wittgren on the mound. Neither of the runs scored off Wittgren were earned, due to an error by Brian Anderson at third.

The teams exchanged leads a couple of times, before Miami took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The aforementioned home run from Moore ended up being the game-winner. Moore is trying to win a job on Miami's bench, but is considered a long-shot to do so.

Giancarlo Stanton went 0-2, while Dee Gordon missed the game with pink eye.

The Marlins and Cardinals will be right back at it on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.