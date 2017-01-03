Miami Beach Tax Preparer Accused of Video Voyeurism

A Miami Beach income tax preparer was arrested after police say he was caught filming up a woman's dress.

Andres Marcelo Jurado, 29, was arrested Monday afternoon on a video voyeurism charge, according to a Miami Beach Police arrest report.

Jurado was booked into jail on $1,000 bond, records showed. No attorney information was available.

According to the arrest report, the woman said she was walking down 3rd Street when she felt someone bump into her backpack. She kept walking but noticed someone was following her.

At one point, she abruptly stopped and turned around and the man bumped into her again, touching her buttocks with his hand under her dress, the report said. The woman noticed he had a phone in his hand and was recording, according to the report.

When an officer found Jurado, he spontaneously said "I do this every Sunday," the report said.

The report said the woman later identified the man as Jurado, whose occupation was listed as an income tax preparer.