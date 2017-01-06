PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 08: Workers clear snow from the field during a break in the action in the second quarter in a game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 8, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will be battling more than just the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Wild Card Round playoff game – they will be dealing with relative inexperience in the postseason and some bitter cold temperatures.

The 1 PM kickoff will see partly cloudy conditions and a high between 10 and 15 degrees. With a light wind of between five and 10 miles per hour, the wind chill factor will make it feel like zero to five degrees for those inside Heinz Field.

It will be quite the atmosphere for many on the Dolphins active roster, as just ten members of that group have played in a playoff game before. Included in that list is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Byron Maxwell.

Someone making their first ever appearance will be quarterback Matt Moore – who was named the starter after it was reported that Ryan Tannehill won’t be able to play while still recovering from a knee injury suffered in a December 11th win over Arizona.

