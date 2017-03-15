Miami Beach Gay Pride will honor the victims of the PULSE nightclub shooting with a tribute called ' Pride Lights the Night'. Roxanne Vargas shows how you can take part and help.

As Miami Beach prepares for the annual Gay Pride parade and festival next month, another landmark in Miami-Dade County will take part in celebrating the weekend – while honoring those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Miami Dade College, owners of the historic Freedom Tower located off Biscayne Boulevard, will illuminate the national landmark in the colors of the rainbow pride flag on April 8th – the day before the annual parade on the beach.

“Pride Lights the Night is an evening when buildings throughout Miami will showcase pride colors in support of LGBT pride and in memory of the Pulse nightclub victims and their families,” the school said in a statement.

This year’s events will be the first since the tragic murders last June 12th, when 49 people were killed and over 50 more injured when Omar Mateen opened fire inside the popular gay nightclub in Orlando.