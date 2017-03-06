The NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team has been certified as the most accurate local weather forecaster in South Florida for the fourth year in a row.

The certification was made by WeatheRate, an independent weather research company, which looks at forecasts of local conditions including high and low temperatures, timing of precipitation, wind strength, fog density, and severe thunderstorms.

NBC 6's forecasts were verified to be the most accurate, outperforming the competitors’ in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale DMA.

"Viewers value and count on getting the right weather forecast," said NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales. "At NBC 6 we take pride in knowing that our viewers can rely on the knowledge and expertise of our team for the most accurate weather forecast, which is available to them not only on-air but also online and via our mobile app to get them through their busy lives."

Weather Alert Track Storms With NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000

WeatheRate has been verifying the accuracy of television stations’ weather forecasts since 2003. The company conducts and funds their own independent research and certifies meteorologists across the country as most accurate in their television markets by comparing their forecasts to actual observed conditions.