A North Bay Village commissioner and his wife are allegedly being blackmailed after receiving a number of politically charged threats, police said.

Commissioner Douglas Hornsby revealed the threats against him and his wife at a commission meeting May 9th. Hornsby, who is also a doctor, said someone is threatening to destroy their careers and marriage, police said. The commissioner said he and his wife had been receiving threatening packages and letters.

The couple turned the matter over to the City Attorney and the North Bay Village Police Chief. The FBI was also contacted. The police chief called the threats potential blackmail, extortion and coercion.

North Bay Village Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps said she hopes the issue is resolved soon.

Breaking Margate Man Found Not Guilty in Oral Sex Murder Trial

"I am very concerned for the constitutions and for our residents and for our community," said Mayor Leon-Kreps. "It's a cloud over us and I hope it gets cleared up and Commissioner Hornsby gets his name cleared and this is all clarified."