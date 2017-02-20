One Year Later, A Community Remembers A Young Life Lost

One year after gunfire killed an innocent kindergartener, a community comes together to keep King Carter's legacy alive.

Family and friends of the 6-year-old gathered at Northwest 54th street and 17th avenue and walked toward Charles Hadley Park for a balloon release in little Carter's honor.

"We 'gotta' keep his name alive because he did not die in vain," said King's father, Santonio Carter.

Although it's been difficult since his young son's death, the boy's father plans to continue speaking out about senseless shootings.

"It gets me very angry and upset for me and my wife to have to experience a day like this, for anyone to have to experience a day like this," Carter said.

Little King was caught in the crossfire as he walked to get candy at a nearby convenience store. He died just outside of his apartment complex near Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue. His death sparked outrage in the community.

Police arrested Leonard Adams, Irwen Pressley, and Tamar Teems for their alleged involvement in King's death.

Investigators believe they were trying to settle a social media feud with someone who lived at Carter's apartment building. Officers also arrested Tameka Thompson, the mother of Leonard Adams. Court records showed she tried to get rid of the car her son used during the shootout.

Moving forward, Santonio Carter will always remember February 20th as "King Carter Day". He says he hopes to make a positive impact in his son's name.

"It's like I can't get nothing out of life, but helping somebody else right now," explained Carter.