The Florida Panthers were well represented in the IIHF World Championship, which came to an end on Sunday.

In the Gold Medal Game on Sunday, both Jason Demers and Mike Matheson spent time on the ice for Canada. The Canadian team would go on to lose to Sweden 2-1 in a shootout.

Demers had no points in the tournament, but he still made his presence known. The 29-year old had 15 shots on goal and played some strong defense along the way. Demers' work does not show up in the box scores, but he is a key reason for Canada's title defense.

Matheson's work in the tournament was a lot more evident, with a solid six assists in nine games played. The 23-year old also added a goal and was caught on camera savoring the experience on multiple occasions. The strong work for a championship team, could pay dividends for Matheson and the Panthers in 2017-18.

Nick Bjugstad only played eight games due to Team USA's abbreviated run, but he still put up some numbers of his own. The 24-year old had a goal and also added three assists.

In seven games for Switzerland, Denis Malgin accumulated no points. Like Demers, Malgin did take his shots at the goalie however. During the tournament, Malgin attempted 12 shots on goal.

Florida is expected to be busy this off-season, following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign. These four players figure to be a big part of the roster, as the Panthers look to return to the playoffs.