Police Capture Sexual Assault Suspect Who Slipped From Custody | NBC 6 South Florida
BREAKING: 
May: Terror Threat Level in UK Raised
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Police Capture Sexual Assault Suspect Who Slipped From Custody

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Miami-Dade Corrections
    Randy Early Mug

    A sexual assault suspect, who somehow slipped from custody, was captured Tuesday, Miami-Dade police said.

    Randy Early was arrested around 8 p.m. on Northwest 79th Street and 2nd Avenue after police spent the day searching for him.

    It is unclear why and how Early briefly returned to the streets, but Miami-Dade police got involved in the search when a warrant was served. The department's Sexual Predator Unit apprehended him. 

    The 51-year-old was not in Miami-Dade Corrections' custody at the time he returned to the streets, officials confirmed to NBC 6. A spokesman referred all questions regarding Early's release to Jackson Health.

    Jackson Health did respond to a request for comment.

    Court records show Early had been charged with sexual assault for an alleged attack on an elderly woman in 2012. He is listed as a patient at an assisted living facility in Miami, according to court records.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this story.

    Published 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices