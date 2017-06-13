Miami-Dade Police are investigating a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to a home in the 9800 block of Southwest 159th St. just before 3:30 this morning. The call went out as a home invasion and robbery, with police looking for two possible suspects.

Initial reports indicated two people were tied up inside the home, along with a child being located inside. That child could be seen taken out of the home at some point.

Police are expected to speak with the media later in the morning with more details.

