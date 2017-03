Police are searching for a missing Miami Gardens child who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Officials say 10 year old E’mari Bell has been missing from NW 178th Street and 40th Avenue, where he was last seen wearing a orange and black shirt reading “Carol City Football”, camo green shorts and a black and white backpack.

Bell is 5’3” and weights 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police.