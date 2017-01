Police were searching for a suspect in Miami Lakes early Tuesday.

A search was underway in Miami Lakes Tuesday morning after reports of a person in a stolen car who bailed out in a neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest 89th Avenue for the incident, which reportedly began in Hialeah.

Several officers were seen responding to the area and a police helicopter was also at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.