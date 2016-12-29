Rash of Shootings Plague Dania Beach Community

Police are searching for the suspects in a string of shootings in Dania Beach, including one that killed an 8-year-old boy. (Published 4 hours ago)

Team Coverage on the String of Shootings in Dania Beach

A row of candles still burn along Northwest 6th Avenue in Dania beach where 25-year-old Christopher Jordan's life was taken Christmas day.

It was the first of four shootings in four days that have rocked this small community.

"He was a nice young man full of love. The way he died was a senseless act. This is where he died you can still see the dry blood. So, I put a pink teddy bear to cover it up,” said Jeffery Higgs, Jordan’s friend.

The violence spanned less than a mile across Dania Beach.

On Tuesday, half a dozen shots were fired along Phippen-Waiters Road. One man was hurt but survived.

Broward Sheriff's detectives suspect both acts of violence are related to Wednesday's senseless killing of 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham.

"We are treating each other like the other man used to treat us back in the day. We need to come together and pray. One wrong ain't going to make it right with another wrong."

Neighbors say Sunday's shooting is revenge for a murder from four years ago.

Police haven't confirmed that, but a message left at Jordan's memorial references retaliation.

One local group - Cease Fire Now - is going door to door to encourage people to come forward with information and stop the violence.

"You kill this person, you kill my family member, I'm going to kill one of your family members, it keeps going back and forth, next thing you know we'll have 6, 7, 8, 9. It doesn't make sense, we have to put a stop to this,” said Rashawn Welch, president of Cease Fire Now.

A fourth shooting happened Monday along 8th avenue, one person was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators say that was a robbery case unrelated to the other three shootings.

No arrests have been made in any of the four crimes.