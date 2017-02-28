One of the biggest rivalries in all of professional sports will be making its way from Spain to South Florida this summer.

English tabloid The Daily Mirror, citing an ESPN Deportes report, says that Real Madrid and Barcelona will take part in a preseason exhibition game inside Hard Rock Stadium as they prepare for the 2017-18 season.

Dubbed “El Classico”, the longtime rivals would play each either outside of Spain for the first time in over three decades – in 1982, Real Madrid won a 1-0 match in the Venezuela Cup.

The report says talks have begun about making the match similar to the Super Bowl – with halftime entertainment being part of the plan. Both teams have taken part in matches inside the United States in recent years.

The rivals have met 265 times before – including 33 exhibition matches – and will play again this April.