Real Madrid, Barcelona Set For Exhibition Match in Miami: Report | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Real Madrid, Barcelona Set For Exhibition Match in Miami: Report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One of the biggest rivalries in all of professional sports will be making its way from Spain to South Florida this summer.

    English tabloid The Daily Mirror, citing an ESPN Deportes report, says that Real Madrid and Barcelona will take part in a preseason exhibition game inside Hard Rock Stadium as they prepare for the 2017-18 season.

    Dubbed “El Classico”, the longtime rivals would play each either outside of Spain for the first time in over three decades – in 1982, Real Madrid won a 1-0 match in the Venezuela Cup.

    The report says talks have begun about making the match similar to the Super Bowl – with halftime entertainment being part of the plan. Both teams have taken part in matches inside the United States in recent years.

    The rivals have met 265 times before – including 33 exhibition matches – and will play again this April.

    Published 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices