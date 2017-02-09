A reported bomb threat has caused the evacuation of one private school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews from Miami-Dade Police responded to St. John Neumann Catholic School, located off SW 107th Avenue and 121st Street this morning. Officers and school officials evacuated all students from the school to a safe area.

Bomb squad members, along with bomb sniffing dogs, are currently conducting a sweep of the school.

