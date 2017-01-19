Two People Injured After Roof Collapse in NW Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
Two People Injured After Roof Collapse in NW Dade

    Fire Rescue responded to a roof collapse at a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

    The incident happened on 70th Street and 37th Avenue.

    Two people were injured in the incident. Miami-Dade Fire said their injuries were minor. Two other people escaped with no injuries. 

    Aerial footage showed a stretcher being hoisted to the roof. A few minutes later, a person was placed on the gurnery and lowered to the ground. 

    Everyone is accounted for, fire rescue said. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

     

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

