Two People Injured After Roof Collapse in NW Dade

Fire Rescue responded to a roof collapse at a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on 70th Street and 37th Avenue.

Two people were injured in the incident. Miami-Dade Fire said their injuries were minor. Two other people escaped with no injuries.

Aerial footage showed a stretcher being hoisted to the roof. A few minutes later, a person was placed on the gurnery and lowered to the ground.

Everyone is accounted for, fire rescue said. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

