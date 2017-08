A home in Kendall was engulfed by flames overnight.

SW Miami-Dade Home Goes Up in Flames

A home in Southwest Miami-Dade was completely engulfed by flames early Saturday morning, officials say.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Ralph Baena, MDFR recieved a call at around 1:22 a.m. about smoke in the area of 127th Avenue and 88th Street.

When crews arrived, they discovered a home fully engulfed in flames. MDFR crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.